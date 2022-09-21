US President Joe Biden pledges $2.9 billion in food security aid amid Ukraine war

US President Joe Biden

United States President Joe Biden on Wednesday is announcing $2.9 billion in global food security aid to address shortages caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the effects of climate change.

The White House says Biden will use his speech at the UN General Assembly to announce the funding, which includes $2 billion in direct humanitarian assistance through the United States Agency for International Development.

The balance of the money will go to global development projects meant to boost the efficiency and resilience of the global food supply.

This new announcement of $2.9 billion will save lives through emergency interventions and invest in medium to long term food security assistance in order to protect the world's most vulnerable populations from the escalating global food security crisis, the White House said.