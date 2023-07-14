English
    Biden administration forgives $39 billion in student debt: Report

    U.S. President Joe Biden's administration will automatically cancel $39 billion in student debt for more than 800,000 borrowers, CNBC reported on Friday.

    Reuters
    July 14, 2023 / 05:30 PM IST
    U.S. President Joe Biden's administration will automatically cancel $39 billion in student debt for more than 800,000 borrowers, CNBC reported on Friday.

    "For far too long, borrowers fell through the cracks of a broken system that failed to keep accurate track of their progress towards forgiveness," CNBC quoted U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as saying.

    first published: Jul 14, 2023 05:30 pm

