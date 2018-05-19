App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 19, 2018 04:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bhushan Steel takeover: Jindal congratulates Ratan Tata, Tata Group officials

Steel tycoon Sajjan Jindal today congratulated Tata Group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata and Senior officials on the successful acquisition of bankrupt Bhushan Steel.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Steel tycoon Sajjan Jindal today congratulated Tata Group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata and Senior officials on the successful acquisition of bankrupt Bhushan Steel. He also exuded confidence that the Tata Group will "nurture" the good quality asset.

Tata Steel Ltd has won the bid to acquire debt-laden Bhushan Steel Ltd (BSL) in an insolvency auction. The bankrupt firm was among the 12 stressed assets the RBI had referred to NCLT proceedings last year.

"Congratulations to #TVNarendran #NChandra @RNTata2000 and @TataCompanies for the successful acquisition of #BhushanSteel. It's always gratifying when a good quality asset goes into the hands of an institution which will nurture it and build it further," Jindal said in a tweet.

Yesterday Tata Steel said it has successfully completed the acquisition of controlling stake of 72.65 per cent in Bhushan Steel Ltd (BSL) through its wholly-owner subsidiary Bamnipal Steel Ltd (BNPL).

related news

"BNPL has successfully completed the acquisition of controlling stake of 72.65 per cent in BSL in accordance with the approved resolution plan under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) which has been managed by Vijaykumar V lyer, Partner, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, in his capacity as the resolution professional," Tata Steel said in a statement.

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

These top 10 stocks can return up to 55% in 1 year

These top 10 stocks can return up to 55% in 1 year

Ram Jethmalani moves SC against Karnataka governor's decision inviting BJP to form govt

Ram Jethmalani moves SC against Karnataka governor's decision inviting BJP to form govt

How should investors play ITC after Q4 show? Brokerages see it rising up to 20%

How should investors play ITC after Q4 show? Brokerages see it rising up to 20%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.