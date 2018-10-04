App
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2018 10:47 PM IST

Bhushan Steel output grows 23% to 1 MT in Q2

PTI
 
 
Bhushan Steel, which was recently acquired by domestic giant Tata Steel, posted an over 23 percent jump in its output at 1.05 million tonnes (MT) for the quarter ended September 30.

The company had produced 0.85 MT during the July-September period of 2017-18 fiscal, it said in a BSE filing.

During the said period, the company said its sales also rose by 10 percent to 1.14 MT from 1.03 MT in the year-ago quarter.

Tata Steel had won the bid to acquire debt-laden Bhushan Steel in an insolvency auction. The bankrupt firm was among the 12 stressed assets the RBI had referred for NCLT proceedings last year.

Tata Steel acquired Bhushan Steel through its wholly-owned subsidiary Bamnipal Steel.
