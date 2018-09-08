Bhushan Steel launches primary health care unit in Odisha

Bhushan Steel, which was acquired by Tata Steel in May, has dedicated a mobile primary health care unit for the people of periphery villagers of its plant at Kantabania in Dhenkanal district of Odisha.

The healthcare unit, launched as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, would benefit around 12,000 people of 11 villages, a company release said.

Managing Director of Bhushan Steel Rajeev Singhal, said the health care unit will visit the peripheral villages as per the prescribed schedule to provide health care at the doorsteps of villagers and create awareness on preventive measures for various diseases.

The unit has a trained doctor, a nurse, a pharmacist and necessary medicine.

This is one of the many CSR interventions Bhushan Steel is planning for partnering inclusive growth of the region, said Singhal, who flagged off the health care unit on September 6.

Commending Bhushan Steel for the initiative, Debashree Behera, Sarpanch of Sibapur village in the area, said many villagers who are unable to go to hospital will get treated in the village iteself.

"We will provide all cooperation to the staff of the mobile primary health care unit," she said.

After takeover of Bhushan Steel, Tata Steel has started work for a model school at a cost of Rs 5 crore in Hindol block while another school is proposed to be built in Odapada block of Dhenkanal district, it said.

On May 18, 2018, the BSL was acquired by Tata Steel Limited through its wholly-owned subsidiary Bamnipal Steel Limited, it added.