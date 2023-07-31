English
    BHP expects Indian steelmaking boom to drive its coal business

    Around 40% of BHP's metallurgical coal, used by steel mills and known as coking coal, is now heading to India, she said.

    Reuters
    July 31, 2023 / 06:30 AM IST
    BHP Group expects the rampant expansion of India's steel industry to boost its coal business significantly, the company's Indian chief commercial officer Vandita Pant told the Financial Times on Monday.

    Around 40% of BHP's metallurgical coal, used by steel mills and known as coking coal, is now heading to India, she said.

    Reuters
    Tags: #Business #Companies
    first published: Jul 31, 2023 06:11 am

