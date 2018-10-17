App
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2018 06:38 PM IST | Source: Reuters

BHP Billiton says it has seen no material impact from trade tensions

BHP reported an 8 percent rise in first-quarter iron ore production on strong Chinese demand for high-grade ore

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

BHP Billiton has not seen a material impact from current global trade tensions on its business but remains cautious in the near term, the world's biggest miner said on Wednesday.

"We closely monitor the external environment, in particular, the market volatility triggered by current global trade tensions. Though we have not seen a material impact on our business, we remain cautious in the near term," Chairman Ken MacKenzie said in prepared remarks released ahead of the company's annual general meeting in London.

BHP reported an 8 percent rise in first-quarter iron ore production on strong Chinese demand for high-grade ore but cut its fiscal 2019 guidance for copper production citing outages.
