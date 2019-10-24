Bhosari Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Bhosari Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Bhosari is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Pune district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 60.89% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 48.17% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Mahesh (Dada) Kisan Landge won this seat by a margin of 15316 votes, which was 6.92% of the total votes polled. IND polled a total of 221385 votes.

Vilas Vithoba Lande won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the SS candidate by a margin of 1272 votes. IND polled 165746 votes, 30.45% of the total votes polled.