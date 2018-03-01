App
Feb 28, 2018 02:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

BHEL pays 40% interim dividend

"In value terms, the dividend paid amounts to Rs 293.71 crore. With this, the company has maintained its impeccable track record of rewarding investors by paying dividends uninterruptedly for over four decades," BHEL said in a statement.

State-run power equipment-maker BHEL today said that it has paid 40 per cent interim dividend on enhanced equity, capital post-bonus, for the financial year 2017-18.

"In value terms, the dividend paid amounts to Rs 293.71 crore. With this, the company has maintained its impeccable track record of rewarding investors by paying dividends uninterruptedly for over four decades," BHEL said in a statement.

A cheque of Rs 185.21 crore towards the interim dividend for the year 2017-18 on the equity (63.06 per cent) held by the Government of India, was presented here to Anant G Geete, Minister of Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises and Babul Supriyo, Minister of State for Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises, by Atul Sobti, Chairman and Managing Director, BHEL.

Directors on the board of BHEL and senior ministry officials were also present on this occasion. Accelerating its growth momentum, BHEL has reported a surge in profitability up to the third quarter of 2017-18.

Prudent strategies of faster execution and resource optimisation measures, concerted efforts for revival of stranded projects, have begun reflecting in the results. The next wave of growth will be engineered by enhancing the order book in the diversified as well as conventional areas, it added.

