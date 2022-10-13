 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BHEL inks pact with CIL, NLCIL to set up coal gasification based plants

Oct 13, 2022 / 09:53 PM IST

BHEL on Thursday entered into an agreement with Coal India Limited and NLC India Limited for setting up coal gasification based plants in the country. The agreement in this regard was signed in the presence of heavy industries minister Mahendra Nath Pandey, coal and mines minister Pralhad Joshi, and Niti Aayog member V K Saraswat, a BHEL press release said.

BHEL and CIL (Coal India Ltd) will jointly set up coal gasification based plants under the agreement. Apart from this, NLCIL will establish a lignite-based gasification pilot plant, it said. The agreement is being looked upon as a big step towards achieving the national target of gasification of 100 million tonnes of coal.

first published: Oct 13, 2022 09:53 pm
