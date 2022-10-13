English
    BHEL inks pact with CIL, NLCIL to set up coal gasification based plants

    The agreement in this regard was signed in the presence of heavy industries minister Mahendra Nath Pandey, coal and mines minister Pralhad Joshi, and Niti Aayog member V K Saraswat, a BHEL press release said.

    October 13, 2022 / 09:53 PM IST
    BHEL | CMP: Rs 57.15 | The stock price added over 2 percent after the firm received order for setting up the 2x660 MW Talcher thermal power project Stage-III on EPC (engineering, procurement & construction) basis from NTPC.

    BHEL on Thursday entered into an agreement with Coal India Limited and NLC India Limited for setting up coal gasification based plants in the country. The agreement in this regard was signed in the presence of heavy industries minister Mahendra Nath Pandey, coal and mines minister Pralhad Joshi, and Niti Aayog member V K Saraswat, a BHEL press release said.

    BHEL and CIL (Coal India Ltd) will jointly set up coal gasification based plants under the agreement. Apart from this, NLCIL will establish a lignite-based gasification pilot plant, it said. The agreement is being looked upon as a big step towards achieving the national target of gasification of 100 million tonnes of coal.
    Tags: #BHEL #CIL #gasification #NLCIL #plants
    first published: Oct 13, 2022 09:53 pm
