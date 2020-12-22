MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join on December 22 to learn ‘Why comprehensive insurance protection is an essential purchase’
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

BHEL extends support to indigenous suppliers to develop self-reliance in manufacturing

BHEL has been spearheading the Make in India movement with a special focus on contributing to the AatmaNirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, a BHEL statement said.

PTI
December 22, 2020 / 01:52 PM IST
Image: Reuters

Image: Reuters

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-run engineering firm BHEL on Tuesday said it is interested in indigenisation of more than 300 items across nine categories with an intent to getting imported items manufactured in India.

BHEL has been spearheading the Make in India movement with a special focus on contributing to the AatmaNirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, a BHEL statement said.

The company has taken the lead in reaching out to local industry including MSME (Micro, Small & Medium) vendors as potential partners, it added.

"BHEL is interested in indigenisation of more than 300 items across 9 categories, currently imported by our 16 manufacturing units, valued at over Rs 3,000 crore per annum, and the company is looking forward to their active participation for mutual growth," BHEL Chairman and Managing Director Nalin Shinghal said.

The company is also organising a series of interactive workshops, titled ‘BHEL Samvaad’, aimed at fostering better utilisation of assets for development of technologies and products, under the guidance of the Department of Heavy Industry (DHI).

Close

Related stories

The first in the series of online workshops on collaborative manufacturing, conducted On Tuesday, saw a cross-section of Indian Industries, Industrial houses and MSMEs coming together to dwell upon the next steps for increased cooperation in indigenous manufacturing.

Chaired Arun Goel, Secretary Heavy Industries, the workshop was attended by more than 80 participants, comprising senior representatives of Industry Chambers like CII, IEEMA, FICCI, PHDCCI, ASSOCHAM, etc., BHEL's vendors, other MSMEs, and other leading industries.

Expressing concern over the pandemic's impact on economies across the world, Goel said lockdowns across geographies have resulted in massive supply chain disruptions and has made many countries rethink on overdependence on imports and the need for being self-sufficient.

The Secretary said that while BHEL has already been leading the movement for Make in India, ‘BHEL Samvaad’, is a welcome move for initiating discussions with MSMEs and the local industry with an intent to getting imported items manufactured in India.

During his address he emphasized over the need of Indian vendors (public and private) to join hands to address the market with indigenous technology at competitive rates and world-class quality.

The event which was telecasted live on BHEL's official Facebook page and YouTube channel had more than 1,500 participants.
PTI
TAGS: #BHEL #Business #Nalin Shinghal #SMEs
first published: Dec 22, 2020 01:52 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India bans UK flights over new COVID-19 strain; Health Ministry reviewing Pfizer vaccine for emergency use

Coronavirus Essential | India bans UK flights over new COVID-19 strain; Health Ministry reviewing Pfizer vaccine for emergency use

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.