Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 12:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

BHEL, EESL sign pact to develop public charging infrastructure for e-mobility

"BHEL has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL)," the state-owned firm informed stock exchanges.

State-owned BHEL on Friday said it has entered a pact with EESL to develop the network of public charging infrastructure for electric mobility on various highways pan India.

The parties have agreed to explore opportunities and develop the network of public charging infrastructure for electric mobility on various highways and across cities in India.

Both the parties have also agreed to explore other opportunities jointly in the field of e-mobility during the course of MoU, the company said.

First Published on Jan 31, 2020 12:17 pm

tags #BHEL #Business #Companies #e-mobility #EESL #public charging

