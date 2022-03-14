English
    BHEL dispatches nuclear steam generator to NPCIL for Rajasthan project

    The steam generator was flagged off from BHEL's Trichy plant in the presence of senior officials of BHEL and NPCIL.

    PTI
    March 14, 2022 / 01:16 PM IST
     
     
    State-owned BHEL has dispatched its 42nd nuclear steam generator to NPCIL for installation at a 700 MWe unit in Rajasthan Atomic Power Project.

    The steam generator was flagged off from BHEL’s Trichy plant in the presence of senior officials of BHEL and NPCIL.

    "Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has achieved a major milestone with the despatch of its 42nd nuclear steam generator to Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL),” a company statement said.

    BHEL has been catering to the nation’s nuclear programme since 1976 by way of design, manufacture, testing and supply of critical nuclear components like reactor headers, steam generators, steam turbine generators, among others.

    The first stage of the indigenous nuclear power programme of the country has attained maturity with 18 operating Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs).

    As many as 12 PHWRs accounting for 74 per cent of the indigenous nuclear power capacity are equipped with BHEL-supplied steam turbine generator sets.
    PTI
    Tags: #BHEL #Business
    first published: Mar 14, 2022 01:16 pm
