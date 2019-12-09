BHEL, CSIR sign pact for commercialisation of indigenously developed tech

State-owned BHEL on Monday said it has signed agreement with CSIR for commercialisation and implementation of indigenously developed technologies.

"BHEL signed an MoU with CSIR (Council for Scientific and Industrial Research)," the engineering firm said in a statement.

The first project will be for commercialisation of various water purification/ sewage disposal related technologies, it added.

The pact was signed by BHEL CMD Nalin Shinghal and CSIR DG Shekhar C Mande.

Senior officials of BHEL and CSIR were also present during the occasion.