App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 09, 2019 12:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

BHEL, CSIR sign pact for commercialisation of indigenously developed tech

"BHEL signed an MoU with CSIR (Council for Scientific and Industrial Research)," the engineering firm said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned BHEL on Monday said it has signed agreement with CSIR for commercialisation and implementation of indigenously developed technologies.

"BHEL signed an MoU with CSIR (Council for Scientific and Industrial Research)," the engineering firm said in a statement.

The first project will be for commercialisation of various water purification/ sewage disposal related technologies, it added.

Close

The pact was signed by BHEL CMD Nalin Shinghal and CSIR DG Shekhar C Mande.

related news

Senior officials of BHEL and CSIR were also present during the occasion.

BHEL is the country's leading engineering and manufacturing enterprise in the energy and infrastructure space with the capability to manufacture the entire range of power plant equipment.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 9, 2019 12:09 pm

tags #BHEL #Business #Companies #CSIR

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.