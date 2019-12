BHEL, CSIR sign pact for commercialisation of indigenously developed tech

State-owned BHEL on Monday said it has signed agreement with CSIR for commercialisation and implementation of indigenously developed technologies.

"BHEL signed an MoU with CSIR (Council for Scientific and Industrial Research)," the engineering firm said in a statement.

The first project will be for commercialisation of various water purification/ sewage disposal related technologies, it added.

The pact was signed by BHEL CMD Nalin Shinghal and CSIR DG Shekhar C Mande.

Senior officials of BHEL and CSIR were also present during the occasion.

BHEL is the country's leading engineering and manufacturing enterprise in the energy and infrastructure space with the capability to manufacture the entire range of power plant equipment. Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.