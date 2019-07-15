App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2019 02:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

BHEL, CONCOR tie up for rail-based logistics terminal at Haridwar

This terminal will be further developed into a multi-modal logistics facility.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

State-owned BHEL on July 15 said it has inked an agreement with Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) to set up a rail-based logistics terminal at Haridwar.

"Leveraging BHEL's strategic location and CONCOR's expertise in logistics, the two companies have signed an agreement to form a joint working group named BHELCON, for jointly setting up a rail-based logistics terminal at Haridwar," a BHEL statement said.

This terminal will be further developed into a multi-modal logistics facility.

Close

In addition to meeting BHEL's own requirements, the terminal will cater to the large number of industries located in the neighbouring SIIDCUL ( State Infrastructure and Industrial Development Corporation of Uttarakhand Ltd) as well as other industrial clusters in the vicinity.

These industries will benefit immensely as the cost of rail transportation is significantly less than the cost of transportation by road.

Moreover, BHEL's Haridwar plant is in close proximity to the upcoming Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors which will be of further advantage to the PSU.

BHEL has one of its largest manufacturing units at Haridwar, Uttarakhand, since 1967 and now has three manufacturing units and one research centre in the state.

CONCOR, under Ministry of Railways, has a network of 83 terminals located across the country. It owns more than 300 rakes for container transportation.
First Published on Jul 15, 2019 02:10 pm

tags #BHEL #Business #CONCOR #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.