Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 10, 2020 01:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

BHEL commissions two hydro power generating units in Arunachal Pradesh

"Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has successfully commissioned two units of 4x150 mw Kameng Hydroelectric Project in Arunachal Pradesh," the state-owned company said, adding that "this is the largest unit rating (150 mw) for hydro power generating sets in the state of Arunachal Pradesh."

State-owned BHEL on Monday said it has commissioned two units of Kameng Hydroelectric Project (HEP) in Arunachal Pradesh. Kameng HEP is a run-of-the river scheme which will utilise the flow from Bichom and Tenga rivers.

Being developed by North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd (NEEPCO), the greenfield hydro project is located in West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh.

BHEL's scope in the project comprises design, manufacture, supply, installation and commissioning of four 150 mw vertical francis turbines and matching synchronous generators, transformers, control and monitoring (SCADA) system along with associated auxiliaries.

The equipment have been supplied by BHEL's manufacturing units at Bhopal, Jhansi, Rudrapur, and Bengaluru, while erection and commissioning on site was carried out by the company's power sector - eastern region division, Kolkata.

First Published on Feb 10, 2020 01:23 pm

tags #Arunachal Pradesh #BHEL #Business #Companies

