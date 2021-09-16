MARKET NEWS

BHEL commissions India's largest floating solar plant in Andhra Pradesh

Located at NTPC Simhadri in Andhra Pradesh, the 25-megawatt floating SPV project covers an area of 100 acres, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) said without disclosing the project cost.

PTI
September 16, 2021 / 01:06 PM IST
 
 
State-owned BHEL on Thursday announced the commissioning of India's largest floating solar photovoltaic plant in Andhra Pradesh.

Located at NTPC Simhadri in Andhra Pradesh, the 25-megawatt floating SPV project covers an area of 100 acres, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) said without disclosing the project cost.

''BHEL has successfully commissioned India's largest Floating Solar PV plant. Notably, with its unique state-of-the-art design, the project is an engineering marvel, created by BHEL,'' the company said in a statement.

BHEL said its scope of work in the project included design, engineering, procurement and construction of the solar project, which has been executed by the company's recently formed Solar Business Division.

The project will help saving valuable land resources and conserving water by reducing evaporation, it said.

It further said this complex module array has been designed for the first time in India to withstand gusts of wind up to 180 km/hr. Given the coastal location of the project site that leads to severe corrosion, all the platform structures and other equipment have been made corrosion resistant, it added.

The engineering firm is the leading EPC player in the solar industry in India, with an overall portfolio of more than 1.2 gigawatts. Its portfolio of floating solar PV projects is also the largest in the country, with more than 45 MW projects commissioned and around 107 MW under execution.

The company offers EPC solutions for both grid-interactive and off-grid, ground-mounted, rooftop, floating and canal top solar plants.
PTI
first published: Sep 16, 2021 01:07 pm

