BHEL commissions 800 MW unit at Wanakbori plant

State-run engineering firm BHEL on Tuesday said that it has commissioned an 800 megawatt unit at Wanakbori power project in Gujarat. Located in Kheda district of Gujarat, the project is owned by Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL), a state-owned power generation company, BHEL said.

According to the company statement this 800 MW set is the highest rating set of GSECL.

Earlier, the BHEL has set up seven units of 210 MW at Wanakbori, the oldest of which has been in operation for more than 35 years.

BHEL has executed the order for setting up the 800 MW coal-based power plant on engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) basis and its scope of work in the project envisaged design, engineering, manufacture and supply, among others.

The key equipment for the project has been manufactured at BHEL's Haridwar, Trichy, Hyderabad, Ranipet, Bhopal, Bengaluru, Thirumayam and Jhansi plants, while the construction of the plant has been undertaken by the company's Power Sector - Western Region, Nagpur.

BHEL has been a major partner in the development of Gujarat's power sector with BHEL-supplied sets contributing over 86 per cent to the installed capacity of GSECL.