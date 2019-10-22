App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 11:57 AM IST | Source: PTI

BHEL commissions 800 MW unit at Wanakbori plant

According to the company statement this 800 MW set is the highest rating set of GSECL.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-run engineering firm BHEL on Tuesday said that it has commissioned an 800 megawatt unit at Wanakbori power project in Gujarat. Located in Kheda district of Gujarat, the project is owned by Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL), a state-owned power generation company, BHEL said.

According to the company statement this 800 MW set is the highest rating set of GSECL.

Earlier, the BHEL has set up seven units of 210 MW at Wanakbori, the oldest of which has been in operation for more than 35 years.

Close

BHEL has executed the order for setting up the 800 MW coal-based power plant on engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) basis and its scope of work in the project envisaged design, engineering, manufacture and supply, among others.

related news

The key equipment for the project has been manufactured at BHEL's Haridwar, Trichy, Hyderabad, Ranipet, Bhopal, Bengaluru, Thirumayam and Jhansi plants, while the construction of the plant has been undertaken by the company's Power Sector - Western Region, Nagpur.

BHEL has been a major partner in the development of Gujarat's power sector with BHEL-supplied sets contributing over 86 per cent to the installed capacity of GSECL.

BHEL is India's largest manufacturer of power generation equipment with an installed base of over 1,85,000 MW of power plant equipment globally.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 22, 2019 11:53 am

tags #BHEL #Business #Companies #Wanakbori plant

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.