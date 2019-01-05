App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 05, 2019 02:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

BHEL commissions 800 MW thermal power plant in 46 months in Telangana

BHEL is also executing the Steam Generator package at the 2x800 MW Telangana STPP for NTPC in Telangana.

Whatsapp

State-owned BHEL said it has successfully commissioned a 800 MW thermal unit within a record time of 46 months in Telangana. "The 800 MW set has been commissioned at Kothagudem Thermal Power Station (KTPS) of Telangana State Power Generation Corporation (TSGENCO)," Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) said in a statement.

BHEL has executed this project on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis.

"Enhanced focus on expeditious project execution has resulted in BHEL creating a new benchmark of successfully commissioning a 800 MW thermal unit within a record time of 46 months. Following the successful commissioning in record time by BHEL, the power plant has attained commercial operation," it added.

Besides the 1x800 MW Kothagudem project, TSGENCO had awarded the 5x800 MW Yadadri project and the 4x270 MW Bhadradari project to BHEL, which are presently under execution.

BHEL is also executing the Steam Generator package at the 2x800 MW Telangana STPP for NTPC in the state, it added.
First Published on Jan 5, 2019 02:28 pm

tags #BHEL #India #Telangana

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.