Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 01:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

BHEL commissions 270 MW power plant in Telangana

Located at Manuguru in Bhadradri Kothagudem District of Telangana, the project was awarded to BHEL by Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited (TSGENCO), a press release from the PSU said on Thursday.

PTI
 
 
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has successfully commissioned one 270 MW thermal unit at the 4x270 MW Bhadradri Thermal Power Project in Telangana.

Located at Manuguru in Bhadradri Kothagudem District of Telangana, the project was awarded to BHEL by Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited (TSGENCO), a press release from the PSU said on Thursday.

This is the first unit to be commissioned at this project and work on the remaining three units is also at an advanced stage, it further said.

BHEL is the market leader in the Indian Power Sector with a vast installed base of more than 1.90 lakh MW of power plant equipment globally and has been a partner in the country's vision of achieving self-reliance in energy, the release said.

First Published on Jun 11, 2020 12:55 pm

tags #BHEL #Business #Companies #power plant #Telangana

