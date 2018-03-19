BHEL commissions 1st unit of Kishanganga hydro project in J&K

State-run power equipment maker BHEL today said it has commissioned first unit of 110 MW of the Kishanganga hydro-electric project (HEP) of NHPC in Jammu and Kashmir.

Located on the river Kishanganga, a tributary of the Jhelum in Bandipora district, all the three units of the 340 MW project will generate 1,350 million units (MU) of clean electricity annually, a Bhel statement said.

The other two units are also in advanced stages of commissioning.

Bhel was entrusted with execution of the Electro-Mechanical (E&M) package for the project comprising design, manufacture, supply, installation and commissioning of Vertical Shaft Pelton Turbines and matching synchronous Generators, Controls & Monitoring (SCADA) System along with electrical and mechanical auxiliaries.

The equipment was supplied from Bhel's manufacturing units at Bhopal, Jhansi, Rudrapur and Bengaluru while the execution of works on site was carried out by the company's Power Sector Northern Region division and Transmission Business Group.

In J&K, Bhel has so far commissioned 31 Hydro sets with a cumulative capacity of 1,257 MW.