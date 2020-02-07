BHEL, BEL sign pact to develop products for defence, non-defence applications

"A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) and Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) during DEFEXPO 2020 at Lucknow," BHEL said in a filing to the BSE.
State-owned BHEL on Friday said it has entered into a pact with Bharat Electronics Ltd to develop and market products, systems and sensors for defence and non-defence applications.
"A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) and Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) during DEFEXPO 2020 at Lucknow," BHEL said in a filing to the BSE.
The pact aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of BHEL and BEL to develop and market products, systems and sensors for defence and non-defence applications, the filing added.