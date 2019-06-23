App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2019 02:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

BHEL bags Rs 840 crore order for emission control equipment

The company has bagged the order from Nabinagar Power Generating Company Ltd.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

State-owned BHEL on June 23 said it has won an order worth Rs 840 crore from an NTPC subsidiary for emission control equipment.

The company has bagged the order from Nabinagar Power Generating Company Ltd (NPGCL).

The order involves supply and installation of Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) system for control of sulphur oxides emissions at the 3x660 MW Nabinagar project in Aurangabad district of Bihar, a BHEL statement said.

With this order, the company is presently executing FGD systems for 23 units of NTPC and its joint ventures.

Overall, BHEL has contracted FGD orders for 37 units from various customers till date.

First Published on Jun 23, 2019 02:15 pm

tags #BHEL #Business #Companies #India

