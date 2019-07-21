BHEL bags Rs 486 crore order from NPCIL for Kudankulam project

State-owned BHEL on July 21 said it has secured an order worth Rs 486 crore from Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) to erect the reactor side equipment in unit 3 and 4 of Kudankulam project.

"BHEL has secured an order for erection work of reactor side equipment of 2x1000 MWe (Units 3&4) Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project in Tamil Nadu, being set up under foreign cooperation (Russia)," the company said in a regulatory filing.

For the same project, BHEL had earlier secured an order for erection work of Turbine Generator (TG) island. BHEL has also successfully executed the erection work of TG island for Units 1 and 2 at Kudankulam.

"This is the first time BHEL is lending its capabilities for erection of reactor side equipment manufactured by another supplier. With this, the company has expanded its footprint in the nuclear sector," the filing said.

BHEL is an established Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) leader for both thermal and nuclear power projects. Out of 18 operating Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) in the country, 12 are equipped with BHEL-supplied steam turbine generator sets, accounting for 74 percent of the installed capacity, the filing said.

BHEL is also currently executing turbine generator packages for 4 units of 700 MWe, 2 units each at Kakrapar and Rawatbhata, it added.