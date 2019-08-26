App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2019 12:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

BHEL bags Rs 2,500 cr order from NTPC

"Valued at around Rs 2,500 crore, the orders have been placed on BHEL by NTPC. The orders involve supply and installation of Flue Gas Desulphurisation (FGD) systems for 13 coal based units at 2,600 mega watt (MW) Korba STPS stage I, II and III in Chhattisgarh and 2,100 MW Ramagundam STPS stage I and II in Telangana," BHEL said in a BSE filing.

State-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) on Monday said it has secured two orders worth Rs 2,500 crore from NTPC for setting up of emission control equipment at two of its thermal power plants.

"Valued at around Rs 2,500 crore, the orders have been placed on BHEL by NTPC. The orders involve supply and installation of Flue Gas Desulphurisation (FGD) systems for 13 coal based units at 2,600 mega watt (MW) Korba STPS stage I, II and III in Chhattisgarh and 2,100 MW Ramagundam STPS stage I and II in Telangana," BHEL said in a BSE filing.

BHEL's scope of work includes design, engineering, civil works, supply, erection and commissioning of FGD system along with auxiliaries.

Installation of FGD systems in existing and upcoming thermal power plants has been made mandatory by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), Government of India, to curtail S02 emissions.

Shares of BHEL were trading 0.10 percent lower at Rs 48.25 apiece on BSE.

First Published on Aug 26, 2019 12:39 pm

tags #Business #Companies

