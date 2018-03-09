BHEL bags Rs 11,700 cr order for setting up thermal power plant in Jharkhand

State-owned power equipment major Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) today said it has won a Rs 11,700 crore order for setting up a 3x800 MW thermal power plant in Jharkhand.

"The order for setting up the 3x800 MW Patratu Super Thermal Power Station Expansion, Phase-I (3x 800 MW) has been placed on BHEL by Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (PVUNL - a subsidiary of NTPC Ltd in joint venture with Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Ltd)," BHEL said in a BSE filing.

Located at Patratu in Ramgarh district of Jharkhand, the project will be executed by BHEL on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis, it added.

BHEL said the commissioning of the project would also lead to phasing out of the old fleet of sub-critical units presently installed at Patratu.

