BHEL bags Rs 10,800 crore order from NPCIL

The six orders, received on August 30, 2021, envisage the setting up of four units of 700 MWe at Gorakhpur, Haryana, and two units of 700 MWe at Kaiga, Karnataka.

PTI
September 01, 2021 / 09:45 AM IST

State-owned engineering firm BHEL on Tuesday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 10,800 crore from Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL).

''BHEL secures largest ever order worth Rs 10,800 crores from NPCIL for EPC of Turbine Island for 6 units of 700 MWe," it said in a BSE filing.

The six orders, received on August 30, 2021, envisage the setting up of four units of 700 MWe at Gorakhpur, Haryana, and two units of 700 MWe at Kaiga, Karnataka.

In July, the state owned firm had bagged another order for NPCIL worth Rs 1,405 crores for the supply of 12 nuclear steam generators.

Valued at Rs 1,405 crore, the order had been won under NPCIL's Fleet Mode procurement programme. It mandated supply of 12 steam generators for India's highest rated indigenously-developed 700 MWe Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) to be set up at four different locations in the country.

BHEL holds the distinction of being the sole Indian company to be associated with all the three stages of the indigenous nuclear power programme of the country and has emerged as the leading partner for NPCIL for over four decades now.

Nearly 75 per cent of PHWR-based nuclear power plants in India are equipped with BHEL-supplied Turbine and Generator sets, and the balance being imported sets.

The company has dedicated infrastructure and skilled manpower to address the special design, manufacturing and testing requirements complying with international codes and standards for various components/equipment of nuclear power plants. It is also geared up to cater to the growing requirements in this area in the future, the release said.
PTI
Tags: #BHEL #India #NPCIL
first published: Sep 1, 2021 09:45 am

