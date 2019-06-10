App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2019 01:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

BHEL bags orders worth Rs 520 crore to set up power plants in Maharashtra, Gujarat

BHEL said the order received from MAHAGENCO envisages setting up a 50 MW SPV plant at Kaudgaon, Maharashtra.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

State-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) on June 10 said it has won three orders worth Rs 520 crore for setting up solar photovoltaic (SPV) power plants with a combined capacity of 135 mega watt (MW) in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

"Cumulatively valued at Rs 520 crore, the orders have been secured from Maharashtra State Power Generation Company, (MAHAGENCO), Gujarat State Electricity Corporation (GSECL) and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals, (GNFC)," BHEL said in a statement.

BHEL said the order received from MAHAGENCO envisages setting up a 50 MW SPV plant at Kaudgaon, Maharashtra. The GSECL order envisages setting up a 75 MW SPV plant at Dhuvaran, Gujarat.

Close

The company has also received an order from GNFC for setting up 10 MW SPV plant in Gujarat.

Shares of BHEL were trading 0.44 percent higher at Rs 68.55 apiece on BSE.
First Published on Jun 10, 2019 01:10 pm

tags #BHEL #Business #Companies #India

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.