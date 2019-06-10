BHEL bags orders worth Rs 520 crore to set up power plants in Maharashtra, Gujarat

State-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) on June 10 said it has won three orders worth Rs 520 crore for setting up solar photovoltaic (SPV) power plants with a combined capacity of 135 mega watt (MW) in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

"Cumulatively valued at Rs 520 crore, the orders have been secured from Maharashtra State Power Generation Company, (MAHAGENCO), Gujarat State Electricity Corporation (GSECL) and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals, (GNFC)," BHEL said in a statement.

BHEL said the order received from MAHAGENCO envisages setting up a 50 MW SPV plant at Kaudgaon, Maharashtra. The GSECL order envisages setting up a 75 MW SPV plant at Dhuvaran, Gujarat.

The company has also received an order from GNFC for setting up 10 MW SPV plant in Gujarat.

Shares of BHEL were trading 0.44 percent higher at Rs 68.55 apiece on BSE.