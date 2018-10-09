BHEL bags orders worth Rs 2,900 cr from NTPC for supply of emission control equipments

State-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) on Tuesday said it has bagged four orders valued at about Rs 2,900 crore for supply of emission control equipments from NTPC.

These orders involve supply and installation of flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) systems for control of (Sulphur Oxides (SOx) emissions at NTPC's North Karanpura, Mauda Stage-I, Barh Stage-I and Stage-II power projects, BHEL said in a BSE filing.

Overall, BHEL has contracted FGD orders for 32 units from various customers till date, it added.