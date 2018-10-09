App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2018 01:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

BHEL bags orders worth Rs 2,900 cr from NTPC for supply of emission control equipments

These orders involve supply and installation of flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) systems for control of (Sulphur Oxides (SOx) emissions at NTPC's North Karanpura, Mauda Stage-I, Barh Stage-I and Stage-II power projects, BHEL said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) on Tuesday said it has bagged four orders valued at about Rs 2,900 crore for supply of emission control equipments from NTPC.

These orders involve supply and installation of flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) systems for control of (Sulphur Oxides (SOx) emissions at NTPC's North Karanpura, Mauda Stage-I, Barh Stage-I and Stage-II power projects, BHEL said in a BSE filing.

Overall, BHEL has contracted FGD orders for 32 units from various customers till date, it added.
First Published on Oct 9, 2018 01:27 pm

tags #BHEL #BSE #Business #Companies #NTPC

most popular

Missed opportunities: 9 poor business decisions that would have changed history

Missed opportunities: 9 poor business decisions that would have changed history

Top 6 video games that you should not miss in October

Top 6 video games that you should not miss in October

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.