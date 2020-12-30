MARKET NEWS

BHEL bags order from Nuclear Power Corporation

PTI
December 30, 2020 / 02:31 PM IST
Image: Reuters

Image: Reuters

 
 
State-owned engineering firm BHEL on Wednesday said it has won an order from the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL).

It has bagged the order for supply of 32 Reactor Header Assemblies to NPCIL, a company statement said.

The order has been won under NPCIL’s Fleet Mode Procurement for India’s highest rated indigenously-developed 700 MWe Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors (PHWR) to be set up at four different locations in the country, BHEL said.

Significantly, this is the first equipment order placed by NPCIL under the Fleet Mode Procurement programme and will give an impetus to domestic manufacturing, it said.

The government had accorded approval for fleet mode implementation of 10 nuclear reactors of 700 MWe PHWRs in 2017.

The setting up of these nuclear reactors will further energise the Prime Minister’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission, the statement said.

BHEL has the distinction of being associated with all the three stages of the Indian Nuclear Power Programme and has been the primary supplier for reactor headers, steam turbines, steam generators, motors, etc, to NPCIL.

Till now, all the Reactor Header Assemblies for 700 MWe PHWR based nuclear power projects have been supplied by BHEL.
Dec 30, 2020

