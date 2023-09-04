English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Free Credit Report: Take the First Step Towards Financial Well-being with Credit Score in just 2 Clicks!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    BHEL bags order from NHPC for Dibang multipurpose project

    The order for the electro-mechanical (E&M) work for the project has been bagged against a stiff competition under international competitive bidding, BHEL said in a statement.

    PTI
    September 04, 2023 / 04:37 PM IST
    BHEL

    BHEL

    State-owned BHEL on Monday said it has bagged an order from NHPC for its 2,880 MW Dibang multipurpose project in Arunachal Pradesh.

    The order for the electro-mechanical (E&M) work for the project has been bagged against a stiff competition under international competitive bidding, BHEL said in a statement.

    It however did not share the order value.

    BHEL's scope in the contract includes design, engineering, manufacture, supply, erection and commissioning of the E&M package.

    Major equipment for the project will be manufactured at BHEL's plants in Bhopal, Bengaluru, Jhansi and Rudrapur while the execution activities on-site will be carried out by the company's power sector - eastern region division, Kolkata.

    BHEL is India's largest manufacturer of power generating equipment with an installed base of over 1,97,000 MW globally.

    PTI
    Tags: #BHEL #statement
    first published: Sep 4, 2023 04:37 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!