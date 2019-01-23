App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 05:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

BHEL bags order for emission control equipment for 660-MW power unit in Maharashtra

The project is being executed by BHEL on the engineering-procurement-construction (EPC) basis at Jalgaon district of Maharashtra, a company statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-run engineering firm BHEL on Wednesday said it has bagged an order from Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (Mahagenco) for its ongoing 660-megawatt coal-based supercritical thermal power project at the Bhusawal Thermal Power Station (Unit VI).

The project is being executed by BHEL on the engineering-procurement-construction (EPC) basis at Jalgaon district of Maharashtra, a company statement said.

According to the statement, Mahagenco has awarded the additional order to BHEL for installation of emission control equipment, changes in various equipment and subsystems due to change in coal, and modification in CHP or AHP, among others.

With this, the revised order value for the Bhusawal Thermal Power Station Unit VI project is now around Rs 3,750 crore.

The initial order was won by BHEL against stiff international competitive bidding (ICB), it said.

BHEL has, so far, secured orders to provide 34 sets of the flue-gas desulphurisation system for sulphur oxide (SOx) control and 13 sets of the selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system for nitrogen oxide (NOx) control.
First Published on Jan 23, 2019 05:10 pm

tags #BHEL #Business #Companies #Maharashtra

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.