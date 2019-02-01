BHEL bags first rail electrification order worth Rs 350 cr

State-run BHEL on Friday said it has won its maiden order for rail electrification for Rs 350 crore from Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE).

"After entering several new areas in various infrastructure sectors, BHEL has now made a foray into the area of track electrification," a company statement said.

According to the statement, BHEL has won an order worth Rs 350 crore from CORE for electrification of 440 track kilometers railway line on engineering, procurement and construction basis.

The sections to be covered under the electrification project include will Birlanagar- Etawah; Bhandai-Udi and Farrukhabad - Shikohabad (including Mainpuri-Etawah) of North Central Railway.