English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    BHEL bags 2x660 MW thermal power project from NTPC

    The project is to be constructed on an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) said in a statement.

    PTI
    September 28, 2022 / 06:48 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    State-owned BHEL on Tuesday said it has bagged an order from NTPC to set up a 2x660 megawatt thermal power project.

    The project is to be constructed on an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) said in a statement.

    "BHEL has received a prestigious order for setting up the 2x660 MW Talcher Thermal Power Project Stage-Ill on EPC basis from NTPC Ltd," it said.

    In the statement, the company did not disclose any further details related to the project.

    Talcher Thermal Power Project is located in Talcher, Odisha.
    PTI
    Tags: #BHEL #Business #Companies #NTPC #thermal power
    first published: Sep 28, 2022 06:48 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.