you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2019 03:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

BHEL bags 200 MW solar energy orders worth Rs 800 crore, touches 1 GW mark in segment

Valued at over Rs 800 crore, the orders have been secured from the state-run power giant NTPC Ltd and Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Ltd.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
State-run engineering firm BHEL on June 16 said it has won two orders worth Rs 800 crore for setting up solar energy capacity of 200 MW, and its solar photovoltaic portfolio has touched 1,000 MW mark with these orders.

Valued at over Rs 800 crore, the orders have been secured from the state-run power giant NTPC Ltd and Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Ltd (GSECL), a company statement said.

"BHEL Solar Photovoltaic (SPV) portfolio has surpassed 1 GW with the company winning two EPC orders for setting up SPV plants with a cumulative capacity of 200 MW," it said.

The NTPC order envisages setting up India's largest floating SPV plant of 100 MW capacity at NTPC Ramagundam in Telangana, while the GSECL order involves setting up a 100 MW ground-mounted SPV plant at Raghanesda Ultra Mega Solar Park in Banaskantha district of Gujarat.

BHEL offers EPC (engineering procurement and construction) solutions for both off-grid and grid-interactive SPV plants at various locations in India, including the Lakshadweep islands.

Out of its current portfolio of more than 1 GW of SPV plants, nearly 500 MW has already been commissioned.

The enhancement of its state-of-the-art manufacturing lines of solar cells and solar modules has further strengthened its presence in the SPV segment, the company said.

In addition, space-grade solar panels using high efficiency cells and space-grade battery are being manufactured at its Electronics Systems Division, Bengaluru.

First Published on Jun 16, 2019 03:25 pm

