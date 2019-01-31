App
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 01:00 PM IST

BHEL bags 2 orders worth Rs 97 crore from NPCIL

State-run engineering firm BHEL on Thursday said it has bagged two orders worth Rs 97 crore from Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) to manufacture and supply primary side heat exchangers.

"Cumulatively valued at around Rs 97 crore, the orders envisage manufacture and supply of four moderator Heat Exchangers and 18 D2O Heat Exchangers for the 2x700 MWe Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors to be installed at Gorakhpur Haryana Anu Vidyut Pariyojna in Fatehabad district of Haryana," a BHEL statement said.

The heat exchangers will be manufactured at Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd's (BHEL) Bhopal plant, the statement added.

The company has been a pioneer in the design and development of primary side products such as nuclear steam generators for NPCIL, and has, so far, supplied 40 steam generators for various nuclear power installations in the country.
