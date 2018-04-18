BHEL appoints Subodh Gupta as Director Finance

State-owned power equipment maker BHEL today said it has appointed Subodh Gupta as its Director (Finance) for a period of five years.

"Subodh Gupta has been appointed as Director (Finance) on the Board of BHEL from April 18, 2018 for a period of five years or till the date of his superannuation, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest," BHEL said in a BSE filing.

Prior to this appointment, Gupta (54), was General Manager at Corporate Finance, handling overall financial planning and strategy, treasury management and taxation, besides heading the finance function of Strategic Business Units under industry sector.

The company said while heading various divisions of the company earlier, he has significantly contributed in developing financial strategies and policies for pricing, cost control and profit planning for achieving overall goals of the company.

A career finance professional, Gupta brings with him more than 32 years of diverse experience in the financial operations of BHEL. He is a Commerce (Honours) Graduate from University of Delhi and a Fellow member of The Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

He was conferred with CMA Achiever's Award - Certificate of Merit 2016, for his significant contribution to Corporate Management practices, under the category "PSU Manufacturing -Large" by the institute of Cost Accountants of India, the company said.