App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 18, 2018 07:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

BHEL appoints Subodh Gupta as Director Finance

"Subodh Gupta has been appointed as Director (Finance) on the Board of BHEL from April 18, 2018 for a period of five years or till the date of his superannuation, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest," BHEL said in a BSE filing.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned power equipment maker BHEL today said it has appointed Subodh Gupta as its Director (Finance) for a period of five years.

"Subodh Gupta has been appointed as Director (Finance) on the Board of BHEL from April 18, 2018 for a period of five years or till the date of his superannuation, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest," BHEL said in a BSE filing.

Prior to this appointment, Gupta (54), was General Manager at Corporate Finance, handling overall financial planning and strategy, treasury management and taxation, besides heading the finance function of Strategic Business Units under industry sector.

The company said while heading various divisions of the company earlier, he has significantly contributed in developing financial strategies and policies for pricing, cost control and profit planning for achieving overall goals of the company.

related news

A career finance professional, Gupta brings with him more than 32 years of diverse experience in the financial operations of BHEL. He is a Commerce (Honours) Graduate from University of Delhi and a Fellow member of The Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

He was conferred with CMA Achiever's Award - Certificate of Merit 2016, for his significant contribution to Corporate Management practices, under the category "PSU Manufacturing -Large" by the institute of Cost Accountants of India, the company said.

tags #BHEL #Business #Companies

most popular

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.