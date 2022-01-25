MARKET NEWS

Bhavish Aggarwal tweets Ola electric car design render a day after $200-million fund-raise

Ola Electric bets on affordable two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers for everyday use, in contrast to luxury sedans and large pickup trucks that global players are focusing on

Moneycontrol News
January 25, 2022 / 02:24 PM IST

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Tuesday tweeted an image hinting at the launch of the company’s electric car. The image came a day after its green vehicle subsidiary mopped up $200 million at a valuation of $5 billion.

Aggarwal had earlier gone on record to say that the company will work on four-wheel electric vehicles. His Tuesday's tweet has an image of a hatchback electric car rendered with the Ola logo at the front. The design teased in the image looks quite futuristic with an extended windshield. This was a design render and the final product could see several changes.

Ola Electric is betting on affordable two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers for everyday use, in contrast to luxury sedans and large pickup trucks that global players are focusing on. It plans to leverage economies of scale by building a vertically integrated plant powered by technology, where it controls a lot of the core technologies and engineering.

The company had late last year launched its first set of electric scooters in India. Ola launched two models under the series - the Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro. It has not been a smooth ride so far as the company struggled to deliver the electric scooter to its initial buyers. Days after the launch, customers complained about poor battery range and missing features that were promised. Ola later announced that it will be upgrading its S1 customers to S1 Pro hardware. These include better range, a hyper mode and so on.

Ola's current 'FutureFactory', which will have a claimed annual capacity of 10 million units, is only for the two-wheeler electric scooters. The Ola electric car will require a separate factory, according to the company’s previous statements.

There is, however, no official word yet on the Ola Electric Car launch timeline.
