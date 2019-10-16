Bharti's Sunil Mittal and Hero Group's Sunil Munjal eye stake in Yes Bank: Report



Industrialists Sunil Mittal & Sunil Munjal show initial interest in buying upto 5% stake in Yes Bank.

— ET NOW (@ETNOWlive) October 16, 2019

Prominent industrialists Sunil Mittal and Sunil Munjal have envisaged interest in acquiring stake in Yes Bank , reports ET Now.

Their interest is at the preliminary stage and if the deal does takes place, Mittal and Munjal would be acquiring the stake in their private capacity, which could be up to five percent, the report stated.

Another five percent may be sold to private equity investors.

Moneycontrol could not verify the report.

Yes Bank said it continues to be in regular conversation with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on its fund raising drive.

In response, a Bharti spokesperson stated,“We strongly deny these baseless rumors. Mr. Sunil Bharti Mittal has no plans to make any investment in Yes Bank.”