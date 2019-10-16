App
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2019 05:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharti's Sunil Mittal and Hero Group's Sunil Munjal eye stake in Yes Bank: Report

Their interest is at the preliminary stage and if the deal does takes place, Mittal and Munjal would be acquiring the stake in their private capacity, which could be up to five percent

Prominent industrialists Sunil Mittal and Sunil Munjal have envisaged interest in acquiring stake in Yes Bank, reports ET Now.

Their interest is at the preliminary stage and if the deal does takes place, Mittal and Munjal would be acquiring the stake in their private capacity, which could be up to five percent, the report stated.

Another five percent may be sold to private equity investors.

Moneycontrol could not verify the report.

Yes Bank said it continues to be in regular conversation with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on its fund raising drive.

In response, a Bharti spokesperson stated,“We strongly deny these baseless rumors. Mr. Sunil Bharti Mittal has no plans to make any investment in Yes Bank.”

Note: This story has been updated to incorporate the response from Bharti Enterprises.

First Published on Oct 16, 2019 03:34 pm

