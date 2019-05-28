App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 28, 2019 10:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bharti Telecom stake in Airtel comes down to 41.24%

Sunil Bharti Mittal family and Singapore telecom firm Singtel-owned firm Bharti Telecom held 50.1 per cent stake with 211.62 shares in Bharti Airtel at the end of March 2019.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Stake of Airtel promoter group firm Bharti Telecom has come down to 41.24 per cent following renouncement of 11.34 crore shares by the entity valued at around Rs 3,920 crore and Rs 25,000-crore rights issue, according to the updated shareholding of the company.

Sunil Bharti Mittal family and Singapore telecom firm Singtel-owned firm Bharti Telecom held 50.1 per cent stake with 211.62 shares in Bharti Airtel at the end of March 2019.

Bharti Telecom shareholding dropped to Rs 200.28 crore in May disclosure by Bharti Airtel.

According to sources, Bharti Telecom renounced shares for the Singapore government and the Monetary Authority of Singapore and foreign-based promoter group firm Indian Continent Investment Limited (ICIL).

related news

However, it cannot be ascertained the exact number of shares that Bharti Airtel transacted to the entities

GIC Pvt Ltd, on behalf of the Government of Singapore and the Monetary Authority of Singapore, has made a commitment of Rs 5,000 crore during the rights issue programme.

At the time of the Rs 25,000-crore rights issue, the company allocated shares for Rs 220 a unit.

The Singapore government entities now jointly hold over 24.73 crore shares. Based on stock closing price of Rs 345.65 a unit on the BSE on Tuesday, the value of shares allocated to Singapore government entities now stands at around Rs 8,550 crore and accounts for 4.82 per cent stake in the Indian telecom firm.

ICIL holding in Airtel increased 25 crore shares, valued at around Rs 8,651 crore based on stock closing price, to 33.14 crore units in May from 8.11 crore at the end of March 2019.

Responding to an e-mail query, Bharti Airtel said, "As stated in our letter of offer, the promoter group amongst themselves, have subscribed to their aggregate entitlement except to the extent of 227,272,727 shares renounced in favour of GIC Private Limited. Bharti Telecom Limited and Indian Continent Investment are part of the promoter group."

Airtel had announced the rights issue to raise up to Rs 25,000 crore through issuance of fully paid-up shares at a price of Rs 220 per share, and additional Rs 7,000 crore through a foreign currency perpetual bond issue. It opened on May 3 and closed on May 17, 2019.

While the offer price was fixed at Rs 220 per share, the Bharti Airtel scrip ended at Rs 328.20 apiece on the BSE, 0.84 per cent higher than the previous close, on the day the rights issue closed.

Earlier this month, Bharti Airtel reported a surprise 29 per cent surge in the March quarter net profit as exceptional income gains and Africa business helped offset losses in India mobile services operations.

The company, whose profitability has been battered by intense price competition posed by richest Indian Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio, earned a net profit of Rs 107.2 crore in January-March as against Rs 82.9 crore it earned in the same period of the previous fiscal. This marked the first rise in profit after several quarters for the company.

Its revenue soared 6.2 per cent to Rs 20,602.2 crore for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”
First Published on May 28, 2019 10:29 pm

tags #Bharti Airtel #Business

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Bigg Boss 13 hosted by Salman Khan will be making it to TV screens on ...

Amitabh Bachchan pens a heartfelt note on Veeru Devgan’s demise

Dragons in GoT are cool but Naagins are not, why? Ekta Kapoor asks

Bigg Boss 13: Has Zareen Khan really been approached for the reality s ...

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan clicked as she visits a sa ...

Smriti Irani walks the extra mile to seek Bappa’s blessings after he ...

Bharat new promo: Salman Khan introduces his team to madam sir!

Chris Hemsworth finds Siddhant Chaturvedi 'worthy' of Thor's hammer

Spot Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in these throwback pictures by Bina ...

War of Words Between Congress, BJP Over Strength in Telangana After Im ...

Ahead of Modi’s Swearing-in, Here’s a List of World Leaders Who’ ...

Criminal Wanted for Killing Hindu Outfit Leader Arrested in Punjab

CBI Summons 2 West Bengal Police Officials in Saradha Scam Case

15 Security Personnel Injured in String of IED Blasts in Jharkhand

Plea Filed in Delhi High Court to Regulate Education Imparted in Madra ...

Couple Spot Hidden Camera in Hotel Room's Ceiling Fan in Uttarakhand

PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"

Computex 2019: Dell Announced New XPS 13 2-in-1, XPS 15, Inspiron AIO ...

BIMSTEC invite ‘not a snub to Pakistan’, underscores India’s Nei ...

With Modi 2.0 set to take office, here are some constructive suggestio ...

Real estate applauds BJP's victory: Here's what the sector expects fro ...

Liquidity crisis is spoiling the realty party: What the industry expec ...

New govt can start by cutting corporate tax to 25% and removing exempt ...

Gold prices off one-week high as US-China trade tensions lift dollar

Like IBC in first term, structural reforms to continue in Modi’s sec ...

Rally has just started for midcaps and smallcaps, says Porinju Veliyat ...

RBI's guidelines for NBFCs will not impact earnings but will ease liqu ...

Rahul Gandhi's 'tragic hero' act deserves no sympathy; Congress needs ...

Veer Savarkar birth anniversary: Legacy of man who popularised term 'H ...

BIMSTEC leaders to attend Narendra Modi's swearing-in: India must expa ...

Narendra Modi 2.0: Why landslide mandate, right conditions make it per ...

After Darbar and Indian 2, future of Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan as acto ...

French Open 2019: Caroline Wozniacki’s early exit questions the effe ...

To parade or not: An elephantine problem at Thrissur Pooram

Alpa Shah on Nightmarch, her Orwell Prize-longlisted account of journe ...

Apple announces the next-gen iPod Touch with A10 Fusion chipset, 256 G ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.