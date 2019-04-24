App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2019 08:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bharti Infratel Q4 net profit flat at Rs 608 crore

The year 2018-19 saw major consolidation in the Indian telecom industry with four operators ceasing to exist either on account of mergers or outright shut down of operations, Bharti Infratel Chairman Akhil Gupta said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Mobile tower company Bharti Infratel on April 24 posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 608 crore in the last quarter of 2018-19, almost flat on year, as consolidation in the telecom sector resulting in reduced tenancies. The company had posted consolidated profit after tax of Rs 606 crore in the same period year ago.

The year 2018-19 saw major consolidation in the Indian telecom industry with four operators ceasing to exist either on account of mergers or outright shut down of operations, Bharti Infratel Chairman Akhil Gupta said in a statement.

"Between Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers, approximately 20% of opening co-locations were lost during the year translating to approximately 75,000 co-locations on an overall basis and approximately 40,000 co-locations on consolidated basis, mainly due to merger of Vodafone and Idea," he said.

Despite "unprecedented loss" of co-locations, the overall financial performance for the year and the quarter ended March 31, 2019 has only been marginally lower than last year, he said.

related news

"We believe that with rapidly growing data demand, large network rollouts will be required, indicating strong potential for the company in coming years and we are already seeing some early signs of acceleration in network rollouts.

"We are fully prepared to exploit this potential and meet all requirements of our customers for speedy rollouts," Gupta said.

The consolidated revenue of Bharti Infratel came in at Rs 3,600 crore for January-March quarter, 2 per cent lower than Rs 3,662 crore in the March 2018 quarter.

For the year ended March 31, 2019, the company's PAT remained flat at Rs 2,494 crore on year-on-year basis.

However, there was a marginal growth in consolidated revenue for the 2018-19 at Rs 14,582 crore from Rs 14,490 crore in 2017-18.

Gupta said the merger process of Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers is on track and is expected to be completed in the next few months.

The company declared second interim dividend of Rs 7.5 per equity share of Rs 10 each for fiscal year 2019.

Bharti Infratel shares closed at Rs 302.15 apiece, up 2.58 per cent, at the BSE.
First Published on Apr 24, 2019 08:10 pm

tags #Bharti Infratel #Business #Market news #Results

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, RCB vs KXIP at Chinnaswamy Stadium: Mohammad Sham ...

Avengers Endgame movie review: Game over for Marvel's competition

Varun Dhawan's 32th birthday: Natasha Dalal has the sweetest wish for ...

Bharat New Song Teaser: Salman Khan and Disha Patani groove Slow Motio ...

Aditya Roy Kapur reveals that he was a stalker with a fake account bef ...

Exclusive: Lata Mangeshkar’s family reacts to PM Modi calling Jyoti ...

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella are soon to be parents; list of celebs who ...

Katrina Kaif approached for a biopic on athlete PT Usha?

IPL 2019: AB de Villiers beats Yuzvendra Chahal at bowling, but Yuzi ...

Haven't Seen Intel Reports Linking Sri Lankan Attacks to Christchurch ...

Election Epicentre: 2019 Mahayudh Season Of Turncoats

Truth and Religion Always Win, Says Pragya Thakur After Court Rejects ...

Huawei Overcomes Data Surveillance Suspicions to Bag 5G Infrastructure ...

India Second-Most Targeted Country by Hackers in 2018 with 120 Crore A ...

Ban On Sale of Medicines Online: HC Notice to Centre, E-pharmacies on ...

UP Board Result 2019: How to Check UPMPSP Uttar Pradesh 10th, 12th Res ...

Twitter Introduces New Tool to Report Fake News About Ongoing Lok Sabh ...

Women Advocates Don't Feel Safe Anymore, Activist Lawyer Jaisingh Tell ...

Covering political rallies: The heart is in the villages

Iran threatens to block Strait of Hormuz: How it could impact global o ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: From slums to A-list actors' bungalows, here's a ...

The Dutch disease and its role in the current Venezuela crisis, explai ...

PM Modi biopic should be released after Lok Sabha polls: EC to SC

Oil hovers around 6-month high as US stocks rise

Wall Street dips after mixed earnings

Q4 likely to be a mixed quarter for corporate banks, says Vaibhav Sang ...

Lower hedging cost makes borrowing in dollars attractive for companies ...

India's no-show at China's Belt Road Forum meet no surprise, but New D ...

Lok Sabha election 2019: High poll turnout has traditionally aided Con ...

Steady rise in Child Sex Ratio in Haryana's Jhajjar gives BJP ammo to ...

From Iron Man 3 to Captain Marvel: How MCU complicates the idea of the ...

CMIE data shows unemployment rate crossed 8% in first three weeks of A ...

Asian Athletics Championships 2019: Clumsy baton exchanges during rela ...

The Kolis, one of the oldest fishing communities of Mumbai, face an un ...

Tishani Doshi on Small Days and Nights, writing about marriage and the ...

Madras High Court lifts TikTok ban on app downloads; interim order sta ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.