Bharti Infratel declares second interim dividend

The board of Bharti Infratel on December 10 declared the second interim dividend of Rs 2.75 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2019-20. "...the Board has fixed Friday, December 20, 2019, as the 'Record Date' for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for the payment of 2nd Interim Dividend," the company said in a regulatory filing.
The payment of interim dividend/dispatch of dividend warrants will be done on or before January 9, 2020."...the Board of Director of the company in its meeting held today i.e. December 10, 2019 has declared the 2nd interim dividend of Rs 2.75 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2019-20," Bharti Infratel said.
First Published on Dec 10, 2019 10:00 pm