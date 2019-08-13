App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 03:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bharti Enterprises appoints Rajesh Sud as MD-Financial Services

Bharti Enterprises has appointed Rajesh Sud as Managing Director-Financial Services. He will report to Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman, Bharti Enterprises, a company statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Bharti Enterprises on August 13 announced the appointment of Rajesh Sud as the head of its financial services vertical that offers general and life insurance services through joint-ventures with French insurance behemoth AXA.

Bharti Enterprises has appointed Rajesh Sud as Managing Director-Financial Services. He will report to Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman, Bharti Enterprises, a company statement said.

Sud takes over from Soumen Ghosh who successfully led and turned around the financial services business, it said.

Close

In his new role, Sud will lead the group's financial services businesses -- Bharti-AXA General Insurance and Bharti-AXA Life Insurance -- and will also be on the board of Airtel Payments Bank.

related news

Airtel Payments Bank is not part of the financial services arm of the Bharti group.

In addition, he will guide the groups' current and future interests in the financial services businesses.

"I am confident that Rajesh's vast experience and domain expertise in the financial services sector will add immense value to Bharti's existing business," said Sunil Bharti Mittal.

Prior to joining Bharti group, Sud was the Executive Vice Chairman and Managing Director at Max Life Insurance. He has over 25 years of experience in the Indian banking and life insurance industry.

In the past, Sud also worked as the Managing Director and CEO of Esanda Finance India, a subsidiary company of ANZ Grindlays Bank and was the Head of Asset Finance at ANZ Grindlays Bank.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 13, 2019 03:05 pm

tags #Bharti Enterprises #Business #Companies #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.