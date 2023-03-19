 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bharti Enterprise-backed OneWeb one step away from offering space-based internet services across the world

PTI
Mar 19, 2023 / 11:22 AM IST

ISRO is set to launch 36 OneWeb satellites from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota on March 26, a move which will add to the UK-based company's existing constellation of 582 satellites.

The first batch of 36 OneWeb satellites was launched from Sriharikota on October 23 last year. (Representational image)

Bharti Enterprise-backed OneWeb is one step away from completing its constellation of over 600 low earth orbit satellites, paving the way to offer broadband internet services from space to every corner of the world.

OneWeb, a company backed by the British government, Bharti Enterprises, Eutelsat, SoftBank, Hughes Networks and Hanwha, has launched internet from space services in countries located above 50 degrees north latitude — Alaska, Canada, Greenland, UK and Northern Europe.

The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM3) is set to launch 36 OneWeb satellites from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota on March 26, a move which will add to the United Kingdom-based company's existing constellation of 582 satellites.

"We are one launch away from achieving global coverage. This last launch with ISRO/NSIL will mark over 600 satellites in space, which is the number needed to go commercially live," a spokesperson of OneWeb told PTI.