App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 02, 2019 09:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bharti AXA Life uses WhatsApp to deliver policy, renewal premium

It is a part of its alternative service option to the policy holders, Bharti AXA Life Insurance said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Private sector insurer Bharti AXA Life Insurance said it has started delivering policies and renewal premium receipt to customers via instant messaging platform WhatsApp.

It is a part of its alternative service option to the policy holders, Bharti AXA Life Insurance said in a statement.

Bharti AXA Life Insurance, a joint venture between Bharti Enterprises and French Insurance major AXA, is one of the first few life insurers to provide its customers with the option of policy contract, renewal premium receipts and claim intimation through WhatsApp, it said.

This is an instant and additional customer service option for the policyholders, apart from the company's multiple channels, including its vast network of branches, robust customer care and contact centre, dynamic portal and chatbot, it said.
First Published on Jan 2, 2019 09:24 pm

tags #Bharti Axa Life insurance #Business #India

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.