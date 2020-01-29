App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 03:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bharti Airtel working with DGFT for removal of name from blacklist

The comment by the telecom operator came after the Commerce Ministry put Bharti Airtel in denied entry list (DEL) for non-fulfilment of export obligation under an export promotion scheme.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bharti Airtel on Wednesday said it is working to get the company's name removed from 'Denied Entry List', but added that DGFT's latest action does not limit its ability to undertake future imports or exports.

The comment by the telecom operator came after the Commerce Ministry put Bharti Airtel in denied entry list (DEL) for non-fulfilment of export obligation under an export promotion scheme.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), which is under the Commerce Ministry, has put the company under the list, commonly known as blacklist, for non-fulfilment of export obligation in respect of certain EPCG authorisation issued to it.

Close

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, Airtel said, "The company is working towards an expeditious closure of this matter with the office of the DGFT and for getting the company's name removed from the DEL".

related news

"It must also be noted that the said action does not limit the ability of the company to undertake future imports or exports," Airtel added.

Bharti Airtel said it has not applied for any such license since April 2018 as there was no operational need for the same.

"The company has fulfilled all its export obligations under the past licenses and has applied for closure of these licenses along with necessary documents to the authorities in this regard," it added.

Under the Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG), an export promotion scheme, import of capital goods is allowed at zero customs duty. Capital goods imported at zero duty must fulfil EPCG export obligation equivalent to six times of duty saved, as per the scheme.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 29, 2020 03:45 pm

tags #Bharti Airtel #Business #Companies #DGFT

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.