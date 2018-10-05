App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2018 10:42 AM IST | Source: PTI

Bharti Airtel to refinance 1 billion euro debt

The debt was raised by its Netherlands-based subsidiary Bharti Airtel International (Netherlands) B.V., which handles Africa operations, in 2013 through 4 per cent Euro 1,000 notes maturing in December this year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel said it has secured full commitment from leading global banks like Bank of America, Barclays Bank and Citibank to refinance the payment of 1 billion euro notes maturing in December this year.

The debt was raised by its Netherlands-based subsidiary Bharti Airtel International (Netherlands) B.V., which handles Africa operations, in 2013 through 4 per cent Euro 1,000 notes maturing in December this year.

In a note to creditors, Airtel offered option of early repayment to subscribers of the debt instrument and said that it has received assurance from global banks for redemption of the notes on maturity.

"The company has secured and signed full and final commitments from top-tier global banks including from Bank of America N.A., Barclays Bank Ltd Plc, BNP Paribas, Citibank N.A., DBS Bank Ltd., JP Morgan Chase Bank, amongst others, totalling to amounts in excess of that required for paying the said maturities in December, 2018," Airtel said.

related news

The offer commenced from September 28.

The company had issued the notes at principal amount of 1 billion euro.

"...the Tender Offer and Repayment Notice Memorandum serves to provide Noteholders a choice of either --receiving repayment on the scheduled maturity date or...at any of the two scheduled settlement dates (as applicable)...," Airtel said.

The company has fixed date of October 5 and October 26 for expiry of the early repayment option.

"The early pay-in offer to tender is a voluntary option to early redeem 'Any and All' of the Notes held by Noteholders," the note said.

Any noteholder who chooses not to exercise the option of early repayment will have the option to settle it on the scheduled maturity date of December 10, 2018, as per the offer.
First Published on Oct 5, 2018 10:38 am

tags #Bharti Airtel #Business #Market news

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.