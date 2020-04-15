App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 08:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bharti Airtel surpasses HDFC to become fifth most valued firm by m-cap  

PTI
 
 
Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has surpassed HDFC to become the country's fifth most valued firm in terms of market valuation. At close of trade on Wednesday, Bharti Airtel's market capitalisation (m-cap) stood at Rs 2,78,206.15 crore, Rs 1,987.86 crore more than that of HDFC's valuation of Rs 2,76,218.29 crore on the BSE.

Shares of Bharti Airtel had gained in the last two trades, but closed on a marginally lower note on Wednesday, down 0.35 percent at Rs 509.95.

Mortgage lender HDFC's shares fell 3.61 percent to close at Rs 1,594.75.

Close

RIL is the country's most valued firm with a valuation of Rs 7,29,050.55 crore, followed by TCS (Rs 6,50,832.37 crore), HUL (Rs 5,38,992.08 crore), HDFC Bank (Rs 4,73,454.37 crore) and Bharti Airtel.

The m-cap figure of companies changes daily with movement in their stock prices.

Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 08:30 pm

tags #Bharti Airtel #Business #HDFC #Market news

